In an effort to raise funds to benefit all veteran and community programs in the Derby/Haysville area, the American Legion Family Post 408 is now taking orders for Colorado peaches. Order will be accepted until July 29.
Peaches will be available for purchase in various amounts, from a half dozen ($8) to full boxes ($48) – weighing 22 lbs. – and payment must be included when orders are placed.
Delivery is expected around Aug. 1. Buyers will be contacted for pickup the day of delivery, or special arrangements can be made for additional individuals to handle pickup, which will take place at the Legion building (120 E. Washington).
For more information, contact Pat Kitterman (316-371-4823) or Rhonda Handley (316-259-0564), or check the Legion’s Facebook page.