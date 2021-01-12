As part of the ribbon cutting at its new building, American Legion Family Post 408 held a food drive for the food banks in the communities it serves (Derby and Haysville). Those donations were delivered on Jan. 5, with contributions weighed at the Derby Food Pantry totaling 346 pounds. Post members helping deliver the donations included (from left to right) Bryan Page, Mike Saindon, Kathy Saindon, John McCullough, Joe Dinino, Pete Peterson and Morris Short.
American Legion food drive brings in haul for food banks
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
