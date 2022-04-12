The American Legion Family Post 408 Derby-Haysville recently launched a new fundraiser aiming to collect and repurpose old sneakers.
New, slightly worn, non-fitting athletic shoes are being accepted, with shoes in good shape to be redistributed to those in need. Those past their usable life will be ground up to make surfaces for playgrounds and tracks. This fundraiser is ongoing.
Drop-off locations for those looking to donate shoes include the American Legion building (120 E. Washington), Derby Welcome Center and Derby Senior Center (611 N. Mulberry), Derby Public Library (1600 E. Walnut Grove Rd.), Derby Fire Station 81 (715 E. Madison), Salon Flawless (323 N. Baltimore) and the Derby Recreation Center (801 E. Market). For information, contact Rhonda Hundley (259-0564) or Pat Kitterman (371-4823).