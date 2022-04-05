WASHINGTON – In a first-of-its-kind action, the U.S. Department of Labor has issued guidance to all 50 states and the nation’s territories encouraging them to designate more than 2,300 locally operated American Job Centers as voter registration agencies under the National Voter Registration Act. The guidance aligns with President Biden’s Executive Order 14019, Promoting Access to Voting.
The guidance also affirms that many partners that operate programs and services with American Job Centers can engage in voter registration efforts with their participants, such as hosting nonpartisan organizations onsite to conduct voter outreach activities. Eligible partners include WIOA Title I Youth Programs, YouthBuild Programs, Indian and Native America Programs, National Farmworker Jobs Programs, Reentry Employment Opportunities Programs and Jobs Corps Operators.