A performer and scholar will bring historic Kansan Amelia Earhart to life at a performance hosted by Derby’s American Legion post.
Ann Birley, scholar and performer with Ride into History, will take the audience back to 1937 to hear first-hand about Earhart’s historic solo flight across the Atlantic, as well as her plans to fly around the world at the equator.
Earhart became well known to the public when she became the first woman to cross the Atlantic Ocean by air in 1928. She was also the first person to fly solo over the Pacific Ocean and the first person to fly from Hawaii to California. A former social worker, her life soon became engulfed by setting more records, speaking engagements, and tours.
Earhart was born in Atchinson in 1897. She disappeared en route to Howland Island in 1937 and was declared dead in absentia two years later.
Birley, the Earhart performer, is also a native Kansan.
The free performance will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the amphitheater at High Park, 2801 E. James St. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be served at $5 a meal prior to the event at 4 p.m.
A release from American Legion Post 408 says all proceeds from food sales will go toward supporting future youth and community activities.
In case of inclement weather, the performance will be held at Derby Public Library, 1600 E. Walnut Grove Rd.