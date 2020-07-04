Pandas of all ages — moms, dads, high schoolers, middle schoolers, retirees and others — came out Tuesday to an open house at Pleasantview Elementary and remembered the school they once called home. Pleasantview closed this year after 75 years of serving students.
“We might as well put the grandma of elementary schools to rest,” Wichita State University senior Michael Archer, a senior at Wichita State University, said. Archer attended Pleasantview in the early 2000s. Like most other attendees, Archer came out to visit his old school one last time and share a moment with his fellow pandas.
“This place is really nostalgic for me,” Archer said. “[The school is] exactly as I remember it, to some degree, but it’s also completely different. It just shows you how much people can change, and buildings too. I'm a firm believer that buildings are a representative of the people inside.”
One of those people inside was Korte Warren, a fifth grade teacher who taught at Pleasantview for 13 years. Warren will start her next chapter this fall at Stone Creek Elementary.
Warren’s ready to move on, but she was still sad when she heard the school was closing.
“I’ve had a lot of families where I’ve taught brothers and sisters, and some are in college now, and some have little ones who are just now starting grade school,” Warren said. “You feel like a family here. That’s one thing that broke my heart — I’m going to miss my family.”
Ava Rushlow and Zion Driver, who both start middle school in the fall, were part of that family. They cried when they heard the school was closing, and were disappointed COVID-19 cut short their last semester in the building.
“I was sad we couldn’t finish our last year here,” Rushlow said. “I wish we got to spend the last few months we had in the school."
Like Rushlow and Driver, other attendees were grateful for the final opportunity to step inside of the building.
“I was kind of afraid that I wasn’t going to be able to see this again before I graduate,” Derby High School senior Sara Brown said. “The whole time you were going to school here, it always felt like you had someone there for you, so I’m happy we could have a final goodbye.”
Though the school is closing, the building will likely remain standing. The Derby Board of Education recently accepted an offer of $129,000 for the property. The buyer is Derby resident Mohammad Khan, who owns two businesses in Towne Easte Square mall. Khan has not finalized his plans for the 40,000 square foot building, but he has a number of ideas. Those include a school, church or combination of both, apartments, a long-term medical care center, or an office center that could be rented out.
Regardless of the building’s future, students, staff and teachers who’ve walked its mural-filled hallways will always remember one thing.
“You’re always a Pleasantview panda,” Michael Archer said.