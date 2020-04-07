Members of the Derby Planning Commission had one item to discuss at their meeting on April 2 – an item with a little bit of history.
Commissioners convened to address a vacation request for an unused north/south alley running from Madison to Market Street (between Water and River streets). It was noted the alley in question was platted in 1871 with the original town plat of El Paso.
Staff noted all property owners in the area had been notified of the public hearing to be held on the vacation, with none making comments in opposition. The vacation was reportedly done to align with goals of the city’s West End Development Plan, something that property owners supported.
The Derby Planning Commission adopted a resolution, 10-0, recommending vacation of the platted alley.