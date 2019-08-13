The upcoming Derby Farmers Market will have a theme focused on salsa, tomatoes and Mexican food.
Notable vendors include Sarah Jane with her black bean and corn salsa, Holmes-made Salsa with samples of chicken enchilada dip and the recipe, and Bash Bro BBQ with pulled pork salsa sliders.
“Salsa Saturday” will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 17 at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave.
Derby’s farmers market is a part of a statewide group called Kansas Grown! Farmers Markets. The market is held each Saturday of the season, with different themes each week.