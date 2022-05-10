Thanks to the previous experience of new Deputy City Manager Dan Bronson, the city of Derby recently had the opportunity to have an all-hazard assessment completed by the Department of Homeland Security.
During the spring, DHS worked with staff to complete a review of the organization and all city facilities proactively looking at policies, procedures and safety measures currently in place over the course of four days.
“The city of Derby has not had an all-hazard assessment done for the organization before,” Bronson said. “We wanted to do this to get a baseline assessment for the city’s emergency preparedness and safety. The assessments will help us find ways to improve in these areas.”
Bronson reached out to Chuck Clanahan, DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Protective Security Advisor for the Kansas District, who he worked with in Harvey County and Newton following the Excel Industries shooting.
Not only did Clanahan help perform a hazard assessment of all physical city facilities, but he reviewed protocols with the city’s digital infrastructure as well. With the retirement of Ted Austin within the past year, City Manager Kiel Mangus noted there were some changes in the Operations Department – breaking it out into IT and facilities. That transition, and growing threats, led to the perfect conditions for the city to work with DHS.
“I figured it was a good time with some of our organizational retirements to look at it. Also, from an IT security perspective, everywhere’s under siege when it comes to IT,” Mangus said. “It’s always been a concern that as Derby’s growing, one of our most valuable assets is our network [and] just making sure we protect that. We put a lot of money into that network.”
“Going through a cyber incident in Harvey County, it was pretty important to kind of get an assessment because we’re a huge target,” Bronson said. “Local governments are a huge target.”
Having the assessment done gives the city a benchmark to do its own assessments on a regular basis moving forward. The assessment will also help generate tiered options for how heavily the city may want to invest in safety and security – from “low hanging fruit” to more long-term projects that may require financing.
Projects could include additional cameras for city facilities, proper door security access, etc., and be included in Derby’s five-year capital improvement plan starting in 2023. According to Bronson, finding the balance is key.
“You have to walk a really fine line in that we want to be safe and secure, we want to provide that environment for our employees and customers, but also it’s a public facility and you always want people welcome and knowing that they’re welcome in a public facility,” Bronson said.
The all-hazard assessment gives the city a plan to work from moving forward, something Clanhan also offers to schools, churches, local businesses and more. Additionally, he noted regular assessment is crucial for maintaining safety and security practices in a rapidly shifting landscape.
“Every organization, large and small, needs to have all the tools in its toolbox to prevent, respond to and mitigate threats and attacks. Our role at CISA is to assist them in building that toolbox, and that’s not a ‘one and done’ undertaking,” Clanahan said. “Especially when it comes to cybersecurity, the threat landscape is complex and always evolving. Routine physical and cybersecurity assessments keep organizations abreast of the latest information, and in sync in terms of their response and resiliency plans should an event occur.”