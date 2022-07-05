Knowing that land acquisition will be a crucial part of the realignment plan for K-15 and Nelson Drive in Derby, a contract was brought forward and approved by the City Council at its June 28 meeting to secure services for that aspect of the project.
The city is entering an agreement with SMH Consultants for land acquisition and relocation services at a total cost of $55,500. While the designs are still being finalized, purchase of right-of-way and at least one business relocation is expected through the preliminary stages.
Part of the K-15 Area Plan, the realignment of K-15 and Nelson Drive is a multi-tiered project seeking to improve traffic flow and safety as well as expand circulation through the K-15 corridor, providing more access between K-15 and Buckner Street south of Patriot Avenue. Additionally, the project seeks to add at least one signalized intersection between Patriot and Meadowlark Boulevard to create safer access to the Walmart store located off of K-15, which the acquisition services would help facilitate.
Currently, $6.8 million in federal funding has been secured for the project through the Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WAMPO). To make sure that funding is received, Assistant City Manager for Development Dan Squires reported those funds have to be obligated by September 2024. Knowing how complex the process can be, hiring SMH Consultants is intended to maintain compliance with those federal regulations regarding the schedule.
“We’re a little bit ahead of the curve, but we’re really adamant on a complex project like this that we get started with having some of those conversations and making sure that we put our best foot forward in the land acquisition process,” Squires said.
Additionally, more than half of the total costs for SMH ($30,000) would go toward appraisals that are an additional requirement to receive the financial support on the project.
“Nothing’s free, so the $6.8 million dollars that we’re getting to help pay for a lot of this project, those appraisals are necessary since we’re getting that federal funding,” said City Manager Kiel Mangus.
Council member Chris Unkel questioned what businesses right-of-way would be purchased from that would possibly be impacted by the realignment.
Previously, the city purchased the old lumber store north of Walmart and a former liquor store in front of Atwoods to help with the project. Services with SMH, however, are intended to assist with additional acquisition that may be required – though what businesses are not yet known.
“We know there’s going to be some impacts to a couple of them where that road’s going to go through there, but the exact amount right now we don’t know until we get the design further along,” Mangus said.
Regarding the installation of the signalized intersection as part of the realignment, council member Rick Coleman asked if the intersection at K-15 and Red Powell – the current primary access to Walmart – would be closed completely. His main concern was the number of accidents. Mangus stated that primary access point is being relocated with the Red Powell intersection to have more limited access, but there are no plans to shut it down entirely.
Speaking to the history of the project, Mayor Randy White noted the intent of the realignment was to take away some of the access points to create better intersections and eliminate some of those collisions of concern to Coleman.
“There’s a lot of thought that has went into not only trying to move more traffic down to the light, but also for what’s left to make those safer,” White said.
While the federal funding is earmarked “just for construction,” money was reserved for land acquisition as part of the capital improvement plan.