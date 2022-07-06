The Derby USD 260 Board of Education approved the Derby High School administrative addition design and development budget of $1.2 million at its meeting on June 30.
But the approval came after lengthy discussion on whether the additional space in the project was actually needed.
Board President Michael Blankenship questioned whether the money for the high school administrative addition would be better spent somewhere else.
In a previous board discussion, the idea was presented by board members that using funds to replace all lighting in the high school was something that might help a lot more students right now. Blankenship also suggested the possibility of refunding the bond funds.
Blankenship asked what the possibility of a bond refund would be if the board didn’t move forward with the addition at the high school.
“With the way things are going I don’t think the public would disapprove of us refunding the money,” Blankenship said.
District Director of Finance John Regier said the taxpayers wouldn’t get a refund check but did indicate that when the bonds were to be called, in late 2023 or 2024, a direction for the remaining funds would have to be determined. But he indicated the money would likely be directed to paying off the current bond obligations the district has sooner.
Administration expressed that the additional space was badly needed for more private meeting space so students could meet with counselors, social workers, parents and other state agencies. The principal and assistant principals would move into the new addition and the current principal’s office would be used for a private conference room.
Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin said that one of the current DHS social workers is basically working out of what has served as a closet and supply area. Other workers are often asked to leave a room when it is necessary for a meeting. Because of requirements by state agencies, considering other options can be difficult.
Blankenship questioned administration on how the current space was used now and presented other ideas that included meetings off campus. Hamblin said he wouldn’t advocate for that as it pulls the students out of the school. Depending on where and how far away the meeting place is means additional travel time, which keeps students away from classes longer.
“The need is not limited only to outside agencies either. I need spaces for social workers. I am more than willing to forgo my office if we can get it,” Hamblin said.
Director of Operations Burke Jones presented a rough estimate of $1.5 million on what it would take to convert the lighting throughout the high school. Jones said his intention was to hopefully take any funds that could be remaining from the project, as well as some others, and use them to start improving the lighting in the high school.
“I just want to make sure we are spending the money where we need to. If the district feels that the addition is a big need and we are really in a bind if we don’t have it, I understand. I’m not trying to minimize that need at all,” Blankenship said.