The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course July 27 on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.
Citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.
The country is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Most new infections in the U.S. continue to be among unvaccinated people.
But "breakthrough" infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people. When earlier strains of the virus predominated, infected vaccinated people were found to have low levels of virus and were deemed unlikely to spread the virus much, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
Given the rise of the delta variant and new guidance from the CDC, some local entities have started to adjust their masking policies.
After the CDC issued the new guidance, the city of Derby placed signs on the front doors of its buildings once again to ask all visitors and staff to wear masks. Since mid-May, masks have not been required in city buildings.
“It’s hard to adjust to wearing a mask again, but doing so is less about my health and more about stopping the spread,” City Manager Kathy Sexton said.
The city also plans to continue promoting the value of vaccines, Sexton said, and will use city facilities to host vaccine clinics.
Derby Public Schools is recommending the use of masks but is not mandating them.
The Derby Recreation Commission said it is monitoring local health data and guidance from the Sedgwick County Health Department but has not made any changes to its mask policy at this time. Guests who are unvaccinated are asked to wear a mask.
At Rock Regional Hospital, masks are required for staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. Visitors and staff are also subject to health screenings when entering the hospital.
For much of the pandemic, the CDC advised Americans to wear masks outdoors if they were within 6 feet of one another.
Then in April, as vaccination rates rose sharply, the agency eased its guidelines on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying that fully vaccinated Americans no longer needed to cover their faces unless they were in a big crowd of strangers. In May, the guidance was eased further for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
The guidance still called for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings, like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it cleared the way for reopening workplaces and other venues.
Subsequent CDC guidance said fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks at summer camps or at schools, either.
For months COVID cases, deaths and hospitalizations were falling steadily, but those trends began to change at the beginning of the summer as the delta variant, a mutated and more transmissible version of the virus, began to spread widely, especially in areas with lower vaccination rates.
Some public health experts said they thought the earlier CDC decision was based on good science, which indicated that the risk of vaccinated people spreading the virus was relatively low and that the risk of them catching the virus and becoming extremely ill was even lower.
But those experts were also critical, noting that there was no call for Americans to document their vaccination status, which created an honor system. Unvaccinated people who did not want to wear masks in the first place saw it as an opportunity to do what they wanted, they said.