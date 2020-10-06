This month’s I Make a Difference award recipients were announced at the most recent Derby Board of Education meeting. The volunteer award was given to a group of Derby High School AFJROTC volunteers who assisted the district’s food service department during the spring and summer, which was no small feat – from March to August, the food services crew and volunteers served approximately 270,000 meals. The AFJROTC volunteers include: Colonel Michael Dillard, Chief Master Sergeant Antonio Kitt, and cadets Jakel Allen, Jennifer Chhim, Katelynn Chhim, Jaden Crease, Jaycee Crease, Leilani Fairfield, John Goodner, Levi Guermonprez, Timothy Henriques, Bethany Ingrim, and Bailey Sundquist. The staff winner was high school principal Tim Hamblin. Hamblin was chosen because of his commitment to giving the class of 2020 a meaningful graduation ceremony – and a chance to ring the bell – despite the coronavirus pandemic doing its best to stop him from making the ceremony happen.
AFJROTC volunteers, Hamblin win ‘I Make a Difference’ awards
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
