This story is part of a series taking an in-depth look at a number of elements included in the city’s new Vision Derby 2040 comprehensive plan.
While large scale concepts like mixed use development and expansion of the trails system are at the heart of the Vision Derby 2040 comprehensive plan, some surface-level elements also play a role.
Namely, the look and identity of Derby – both regarding the developed and undeveloped parts of the city – are major factors in the comprehensive plan focused on growth over the next 20 years.
Sign, sign, everywhere a sign
Looking at the developed aspects of the community, one of the biggest proposals addressing the city’s identity within the plan deals with signage around Derby. That includes adding more gateway features (similar to what exists at Warren Riverview Park) at entry points around the city, as well efforts to modernize signage along the K-15 corridor – a direct result of community input on the plan.
“That was the response we got was that, ‘hey, the area along K-15 doesn’t really look like the rest of the community,’” said City Planner Scott Knebel. “It looks older, more dated and less well kept. Focusing some attention on that would improve, if you will, outsiders’ opinion of what Derby is particularly since a lot of people who go through Derby really only see that part of Derby.”
Knebel pointed out that both the K-15 and West End Development plans address signage standards and reducing “clutter,” while Vision Derby 2040 will also look to help update the buildings themselves – given the visible aging.
Signage and building updates along K-15 will help reshape that older, industrial image of Derby, while the entryway features would help enhance community ideas. That is one area in which Knebel noted the city could work with local artists to integrate community themes and unique features of Derby, while Patriot Parkway – part of the planned Grand Tour – presents another opportunity.
“What would make it Patriot Parkway is that you would do kind of a walk of Patriot-themed public art displays. That would make it a destination where people could come, walk along that corridor and learn about the history of Derby and its relationship with the military,” Knebel said.
Natural development
Man-made elements are not the only focal point. In fact, when it comes to the undeveloped features in Derby Knebel said part of the plan in Vision Derby 2040 is to keep things natural. That includes greenways that connect the city parks, stormwater management systems, etc.
Regarding stormwater management, Knebel said that applies both to the city’s own projects as well as those of developers creating new neighborhoods and subdivisions.
Proactively, the plan also addresses environmental aspects with the Grand Tour (to feature a number of natural elements) as well as a goal to plant trees along newly developed or reconstructed streets.
“In terms of how communities grow with nature is an evolving science and I suspect we will see new ideas continue to come about that we don’t know about today,” Knebel said.
Looking inward
For the developed areas of Derby, new life also happens to be a theme when looking at infill within the community. To maintain its identity as a growing community, that is important and can be addressed in a couple of ways. Developing town centers – with concentrated redevelopment in specific areas to attract more businesses, residents, etc. – is one way, while the city can also review its zoning regulations to make them less restrictive and facilitate more investment in the community (like home remodeling).
Beyond the physical aspects of enhancing community, the idea of diversity was expressly addressed in Vision Derby 2040 as well – looking at policies and programs to see how that is encouraged (or discouraged). Knebel said that stemmed both from feedback in the planning process as well as current events.
“One of the big things the plan suggests is you look at a way in which we can diversify the boards that help the community, help the city organization itself and striving for, in some form or fashion, to have the members of those boards more closely reflect the diversity of the community,” Knebel said.
Generally, the plan seeks to highlight the good things going on in the community and build on that in order to push Derby forward through the next 20 years.
“I think a lot of what the plan is suggesting is that Derby attempt to be the community of choice by providing a variety of options when it comes to housing, shopping and employment,” Knebel said, “and doing so in a way that perhaps other communities in this region aren’t doing to the same extent.”