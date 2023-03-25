DRC Aerial Fitness 1

Students in one of the DRC’s new aerial fitness classes get up to work in their silks, which helps them improve their core strength.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

If you combined yoga stretches, inversion therapy and a little bit of Cirque du Soleil, you would have something like the new aerial fitness classes being offered by the Derby Recreation Commission this spring. 

Class participants use fabric slings or hammocks attached to the ceiling and suspended 1 to 3 feet above the ground. The slings are used to perform stretches and help elongate and strengthen their body. The sling can be used as a support while doing floor exercises or as a swing that supports the entire body off the ground.

DRC Aerial Fitness 2

Madison Hooper leads the new aerial fitness classes. While both classes are full at the moment, a wait list has been added to gauge potential addition of a third course.
0
0
0
0
0