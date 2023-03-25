If you combined yoga stretches, inversion therapy and a little bit of Cirque du Soleil, you would have something like the new aerial fitness classes being offered by the Derby Recreation Commission this spring.
Class participants use fabric slings or hammocks attached to the ceiling and suspended 1 to 3 feet above the ground. The slings are used to perform stretches and help elongate and strengthen their body. The sling can be used as a support while doing floor exercises or as a swing that supports the entire body off the ground.
Class instructor Madison Hooper welcomes students of all fitness levels.
“We are able to modify and accommodate to the student’s level of comfort easily by adjusting the height of the sling,” Hooper explained.
In addition to elongating and stretching, the class will improve students’ stability as they learn to balance while standing in the sling. Pulling into positions in the sling also helps improve core strength and is a good upper body workout.
Instructors in the field promote aerial fitness as a way to stretch and elongate the body with an element of performance. It’s been likened to pilates for the way it encourages litheness. One side-effect may be a feeling of nausea if the student is not used to being inverted, i.e. feet above the head.
Hooper, who has trained in circus arts, has taught aerial classes for the last four years. She enjoys working with kids because they are more adventurous. She is also a freelance artist that specializes in fire dancing and fire breathing.
Interest in the classes has been high and both classes being offered currently are full. Anyone still interested can add their name to the waiting list. Once the list reaches nine, another class can be added. To sign up, call 316-788-3781.