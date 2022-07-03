Imagine you are driving by Madison Avenue Park and you see piles of trash covering the entire park. Think about how this trashy ecosystem may start affecting surrounding systems. This most certainly is not what we would want to show people visiting our city or even those who may want to move to Derby.
An ecosystem can be anywhere and is all around town. To have a defined ecosystem, all an area needs to have is both living and nonliving things that interact with each other to bring about a thriving system. Imagine you go to your neighborhood pool and you have to go home, because it is full of trash. This could easily be our future; you can either help to make Derby a dump or help make it clean, it all depends on your choices.
We asked Pam Walker, a fourth grade teacher at Stone Creek Elementary, what she thought about making Derby’s ecosystem a more sustainable system.
“I think it’s a great idea to clean the ponds and possibly bring more wildlife to the ponds,” Walker said.
One of the best ways known is to reduce, reuse and recycle. You can reduce the amount of trash littered by throwing your trash away in appropriate trash cans. You can reuse trash for other purposes that are helpful such as turning old baby clothes into a new blanket. According to Sciencing.com “leaving the tap running while brushing your teeth uses around five gallons of water.” Simply turning the water off while brushing your teeth can easily save water, which would keep more water in our local ecosystem. Recycling is good for the environment; if you do it you will help the animals living in water.
If you decide to make a positive impact on the environment it can make our ecosystem beautiful, but if you make a negative impact on the ecosystem it can be a junkyard. Your choices matter as to which way our local ecosystem goes; it’s up to all of us.
– This article was submitted by Derby fifth and sixth grade students taking part in a project-based learning summer camp.