During the May 22 Derby school board meeting, USD 260 Administrative Center and Carlton Learning Center staff were highlighted for their years of service with Derby Public Schools. Those recognized included Dani Patterson (10 years), Kelly Herring, Christine James Pitzer, Wendy Karel, Aaron Pannone, Vicki Rierson (15 years), Sharon Broussard, Wayne Mohr and Rebecca Scott (20 years.) Additionally, Sandra Barton received the University of Kansas School of Education 25-year certificate for completing 25 years of teaching and/or administrative service in public or private schools.
Administrative, Carlton Learning Center staff recognized
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
