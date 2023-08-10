Derby North

To help bring state assessment scores up to grade level at DNMS and other buildings, district administrators like Derby North's Jeff Smith identified needs during a BOE workshop held at the end of July.

The USD 260 Board of Education met for a workshop on July 31 to review school needs assessments with building principals. 

Principals from each attendance center in Derby presented their results from state assessments and proposed a plan of action for the future. The future plans varied from school to school to reflect the particular needs of the students that often reflect at-risk, English language learners and special education needs.

