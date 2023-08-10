The USD 260 Board of Education met for a workshop on July 31 to review school needs assessments with building principals.
Principals from each attendance center in Derby presented their results from state assessments and proposed a plan of action for the future. The future plans varied from school to school to reflect the particular needs of the students that often reflect at-risk, English language learners and special education needs.
Here is a recap of each schools’ performance and suggested future plans and goals:
Swaney Elementary, 398 students
Principal Joel Addis highlighted the need for additional support staff, particularly a math specialist and instructional paraeducators. In addition, he noted he would like to see the budget include more resources for professional development for all staff to enhance staff collective efficacy.
Wineteer Elementary, 395 students
Principal Yvonne Rothe identified a few barriers to achieving grade level proficiency for all students. First, meeting the social/emotional goals of students and identifying challenging behaviors so they do not interfere with other student learning. Additionally, adding funding for a special education math curriculum and a behavior specialist to deal with disruptive behavior would help Wineteer achieve its goal in four years.
Derby Middle School, 838 students
Principal Clint Shipley summarized that the high pupil-to-teacher ratio at DMS is a hindrance. He suggested adding to the budget an additional social worker, an additional exploratory teacher and programming. Given the varying levels of student proficiency, Shipley estimates it will take three to five years for all students to reach grade level efficiency.
Derby North Middle School, 819 students
Principal Jeff Smith identified the barriers at Derby North Middle School to all students achieving grade level efficiency as a need for staffing including long-term subs, additional paraeducators and additional time for teachers to learn new curriculum. He would like to see the budget cover subs for staff professional development days, SEL and communications curriculum and class intercoms. With DNMS’ goal for achieving grade level efficiency, Smith estimates it will take three years for students to all test on grade level.
Derby High School, 2,133 students
Derby High School is under the leadership of a new leadership team, including new Principal Gretchen Pontious, and lists that as one of the barriers the school faces. Other challenges include finding qualified teaching staff and staff turnover, and content training and strategies for instruction for English and math. Budget actions that could be taken to remove those barriers are instructional coaches for the high school, additional PLC training for all staff and professional development training for math, ELA and science instructional strategies. The addition of another assistant principal focused on student behavior would allow time for other administrators to focus on curriculum.
This is the second and final piece in a series of stories on needs assessments.
