Seasoned artists to neophytes looking to dip a toe into the art waters are finding acrylic paint pours to be the ticket to success.
Although the art form has been around for some time, it “really exploded” during the pandemic, oftentimes by people looking through YouTube videos for something interesting to do at home.
Such was the case for Sarah Hill, one of the artists whose paint pours were displayed at the April 25 Spring Into Art at Derby’s Madison Avenue Central Park.
“I’m a stay-at-home mom, and when my daughter and I were stuck at home I was googling ways to entertain her and kept scrolling past these videos of people pouring paint on their canvases,” Hill explained. “It piqued my interest, and I thought, ‘that looks easy enough, maybe I can do it.’”
“The age of COVID brought out the artist in a lot of us, because it finally opened up a lot of time for people to explore [art pours] as a hobby like I did,” she said.
For Hill, the hobby soon turned into a business when she “started selling pieces left and right.”
“I call my shop Curiosity Creations, because I’m honestly curious what’s going to happen every time I pour that paint onto the canvases,” Hill said. “That’s the beauty of paint pouring.”
Hill is not the only one who discovered the joy of paint pouring from YouTube videos.
Michelle Crist, who has been teaching acrylic paint pour classes at the DRC’s Hubbard Art Center since last fall, happened across it a few years ago.
“I was at home with twin [girls] because daycare cost more than I was making at my dental job,” Crist said. The blended family of six had been through some “rough times so I was watching self-help and development [YouTube] videos when God kind of dropped this video [of paint pours] in and I couldn’t look away.”
After waiting 10 days until her twins’ nap times lined up, Crist cleared out a corner of her kitchen and did her first pour.
“It’s funny, the things that light us up and we find joy in, we are always collecting bits of,” she said. “I had been collecting paint and paint brushes for 15 or 20 years and so I had almost everything I needed in my closet.”
Crist thought her first attempt turned out “kind of cool,” but was amazed at the positive reaction she received when she shared it on Facebook.
“I immediately had people contact me asking me to make pieces for them,” she said.
She says social media has been a catalyst to the popularity of acrylic paint pouring.
“[For] people who appreciate art but think they can never do it, now somebody has lowered the bar and said: ‘Why don’t you try a form that you have never been shown?’, and people are finding themselves to be very talented.”
The idea for the classes at Hubbard Art Center came to the center’s art director Aimee Geist in the spring of 2020.
“What really kicked this into gear for me was watching a video online,” Geist said. She purchased a book that said it got its start from a centuries-old practice of marbelizing paper, which is a similar effect of swooshes and movement that you get with paint pouring.
The first classes were in the fall of 2020, and “it’s gone over very well,” Geist said.
“We started with a handful of students, a few have been repeaters, and they all refer friends.”
Although Mykalynn Penny has a graphic design degree and dabbled in fine arts all through school, she had “never really worked with paint” when she took the class “for fun” with a friend in February.
“I love colors and making things, and everything about it intrigued me,” she said. “I would recommend it to anyone. If you enjoy color, if you enjoy putting things together and seeing art, I think anybody can do it.”
“You have to let the paint flow. I don’t think this type of artwork could go wrong. It doesn’t take someone who’s an artist, it just takes someone who’s willing to open up, be free and let it go with your art.”
Derby resident Belinda South does not have a background in art but has taken several craft classes at the DRC.
“I heard about the paint pours class from Aimee [Geist], thought it sounded like fun, and ended up taking three classes. Not being ‘artsy’ and not being able to draw anything, I thought it was easy to do – anyone could do it – and it came out really neat,” she said.
South’s first pieces now hang framed on her bedroom wall where the colors match her décor.
“This is something anybody can absolutely do and be fabulous at, because you just choose the colors, and it just follows its own path,” she said.
“There’s no limit to creativity when it comes to things to use and how to use them. Last time, I used a straw to blow the paint from one picture to the next, so they look like they go together – the gold blended over to the other picture and it looks like it’s running together, but it’s really two separate pictures,” South explained.
Although South believes paint pours are something she could do on her own, she prefers the classes and has bought them as gifts for family and friends.
“One of our students pointed out that if they attempted to purchase all the materials and tools it takes to do one of these classes, it would cost far more than the class does,” Geist noted.
“There’s something really nice about coming to a separate space devoted just to creativity where you can set up, do your work and leave everything behind and just be creative,” she said.
Crist teaches beginner and intermediate versions of the 2.5-hour class multiple times each quarter. In May, the DRC is launching Paint Pour for Teens, and this summer Paint Pour for Kids ages 6 to 9.