Not many Kansas police departments are accredited, but Derby’s police are hoping to gain that status.
There’s been a lot of work to get to the point of having an accreditation team visit town – and it will be here soon. Assessors will be in Derby from Nov. 4-6 reviewing policies and procedures and talking with community members, making sure the department is on the right track.
It’s about taking the department to the next level, said Police Chief Robert Lee.
“It’s kind of like going back to college and getting your master’s degree,” he said.
There is no state requirement that a law enforcement agency has to have an accreditation, and if it gets it – which Lee believes it will – Derby’s will be the only one in Sedgwick County. Neither the Wichita police or the county sheriff’s department have it.
Andover is the closest one with the status. In all, only 10 Kansas departments out of 371 have the designation.
It’s not that the others aren’t professional grade, it’s usually a matter of resources.
As Lee put it: “it’s very time-consuming.”
But the effort will be worth it, he said, as it will lay the groundwork for the department and future chiefs for decades to come.
Community comment welcomed
The public also is welcome to be involved in part of the process. It’s required and Lee said that’s proper.
Comments will be taken at a session at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at The Lodge at Warren Riverview Park.
For those who can’t attend that session and wish to comment, they may call 316-469-3266 between 2 and 4 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Comments in both periods are limited to 10 minutes each and must be focused on the department’s ability to address standards of Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., the accreditation agency.
Those standards are available in written form at the Derby police station.
The cost to the city for this process is slightly more than $10,000 and the expense has been budgeted.
However, according to CALEA, there’s a benefit to that expense as it can lessen the impact of civil lawsuits and liability.
“Many agencies report a decline in legal actions against them once they become accredited,” CALEA officials report. While such lawsuits may be a problem in other cities, they have not locally. Lee wants to keep it that way by employing what he calls “best practices.”
That increases safety for both citizens and officers, he said.
“These are concrete steps to make the department better,” he said.
Accreditation a voluntary path
If the accreditation is gained, the police will have to maintain it, and Lee promised that it will.
Lee, who has been in law enforcement since 1981, said this is a new process for him.
“It’s rare to have a new experience like this,” he said.
He gives a lot of credit for the groundwork to two top staffers, Deputy Chief Brandon Russell, who is the accreditation manager, and Lt. Karensa Schiffel, who is the assistant accreditation manager.
The good thing, Lee said, is that this process “wasn’t forced upon us.”
“It’s one that we signed up for and wanted to do,” he said. “My philosophy is to ‘leave it better than you found it,’ and that’s exactly what the plan is.”
He doesn’t believe that there are major topics that need to be fixed, but there likely will be small issues that need to be dealt with.
“You have time to make those corrections,” he said. The accreditation, if gained, will be issued in the spring.
Lee said his team is excited about getting the visit part of the process underway, which “is like preparing for a big test.”
“I’m sure we’ll be tweaking things up to the last minute, but we’re really looking forward to it,” he said.