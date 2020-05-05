Derby High School senior Daniel Archer was initially shocked by the coronavirus pandemic cutting his senior year short. But after breaking two bones on the football field his junior year, Archer learned how to handle a shock – even one that’s life changing.
Archer, a defensive tackle, was playing Newton when the injury happened. It was only the third week of the season.
A play started, and Archer began driving through the opposing team. Then he saw the ball behind him, and somebody made a tackle. They fell on his leg.
“Whenever I first looked down and saw my bones out of place, in my head I thought, ‘Oh, it’s just an ankle sprain,’” Archer said. “Then I saw my leg wobbling.”
Stuck in a hospital bed, Archer – a three-time state champion – saw himself still being able to compete at state that year. Then reality hit.
“I got depressed for a while,” Archer said.
Archer realized he wouldn’t be playing much football in a wheelchair. But he did have another outlet: the debate and forensics team.
“I feel like that was a defining moment in my personal life,” Archer said. “When you go from being a season champion to the next week not being able to get out of bed without help, you’re going to have to learn a lot about yourself. Without that, a lot of things probably wouldn’t have happened.”
That includes going to nationals in debate, involvement in a number of extracurricular activities and groups, and recently being chosen for the Seniors Leader Conversation group.
That group includes 64 senior representatives from around Kansas, picked out by school leadership. The students chosen gave perspective about everything going on currently at the high school level, with a main goal being to provide guidance to their peers on how to transition out of high school and into postsecondary plans.
Archer thinks he was chosen for that group because of his involvement in so many different activities and groups during high school.
Like with his broken leg, the hardest part of changing to at-home learning was the initial shock.
“As a senior, you spend three and three quarters of a year doing the same thing,” Archer said. “And now our entire lives are changed. So the shock was hard, but it’s time to get on with our lives.”
For Archer, getting on with his life starts with Washburn University, where he will pursue a business finance degree. After that, he wants to pursue a law degree.
His interest in business finance came from his father, who spent a number of years in the financial world.
“I grew up in a banker’s office,” Archer said.
Archer’s not the biggest fan of math, but he does enjoy the financial side of numbers. He’s recently taken up stock trading.
But his end goal is law. Archer wants to represent people who can’t afford an expensive lawyer.
“You can go hire a lawyer for $100 an hour, but that might not mean that lawyer’s very good, and they might not have the best interest,” Archer said. “They just want money.”
Regardless of how Archer’s future is shaped, his debate coach, Lynn Miller, sees it continuing to involve presentations, public speaking and working with other people.
“That’s what I see as his passion and what he enjoys,” Miller said. “I don’t see him sitting behind a computer, for sure.”
Archer has been on the debate and forensics team all four years of high school. Miller said when he first met Archer, he came off as “very confident and articulate.”
“He’s very much a ‘we can get this done’ kind of person,” Miller said. “He likes to stay involved and enjoys motivating others.”
And when it comes to motivating others, Archer has some advice for incoming freshmen.
“One thing I tell everyone is get involved,” Archer said. “Get out there and meet people. Most of the friends I have are because I played a sport with them, or was in a club with them. And understand if you go to one STUCO meeting, you’re not stuck there forever. And don’t forget to be yourself. Somebody is going to like you for who you are.”
“As my dad told me in middle school, there is no ‘in’ to fit into.”