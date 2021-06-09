Occurring around 3 p.m. this afternoon, a single car accident near the intersection of Patriot Avenue and Buckner Street in Derby has temporarily shut down traffic in that area.
The car involved in the accident struck a power pole at the northwest corner of the intersection, which caused the pole to lean out over the roadway. Derby Deputy Police Chief Brandon Russell reported officers are barricading the intersection from traffic as Evergy works to resolve the issue.
No further details regarding the accident were released at this time. Check derbyinformer.com for future updates.