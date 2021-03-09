Following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of K-15 and Meadowlark Boulevard on March 9, one fatality was reported, according to Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brad Hoch.
Hoch said that, according to witnesses, at roughly 11:30 a.m. on March 9 a minivan traveling southbound on K-15 ran a red light and collided with an SUV traveling eastbound on Meadowlark.
The driver of the minivan, a 60-year-old male, died at the scene. The driver of the SUV, a 30-year-old female from Wichita, received injuries to her lower body and was transported to St. Francis Hospital. Names of the individuals involved in the accident were not released. There were no passengers reported to have been in either vehicle.
While officers remain on site to investigate the accident, Hoch said the intersection (for both northbound and southbound traffic) would be shut down for several hours.