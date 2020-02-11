The Derby Health Collaborative recently honored Maria Torres, Safe Sleep Program Director with the Kansas Infant Death and SIDS Network (KIDS) with the Above and Beyond award for outstanding service and commitment to public health and wellness.
Torres has been instrumental in her work to improve infant mortality in Derby and South Wichita, particularly the Oaklawn and Sunview areas. She has helped bring the Community Baby Shower to the Oaklawn Activity Center, where 225 mothers and family members learn about safe sleep practices and more.
Maria has also supported the Crib Clinics, a program offering of the Derby Recreation Commission, to educate families on safe sleep practices.