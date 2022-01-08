The Derby Public Library and Derby Arts Council invite the public to view a new art installation in the library’s Gathering Space Gallery beginning Jan. 12, 2022. “Living in Color,” presented by the Kansas Art Guild, will showcase 50-60 pieces of original art, created by artists who live in and around Wichita – including several from Derby.
On display through March 2, “Living in Color” includes works using pastels, oils, watercolors and acrylics. Since this exhibit features multiple artists working with different styles and mediums, there will be a variety of works that fit the taste of almost every visitor.
An opportunity to meet the artists is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in the Gathering Space Gallery at the Derby Public Library. Light refreshments will be served, and the musical duo “On Tap” will be performing its popular arrangements. This event is free and open to the public.
The Kansas Art Guild was formed in 1977 and has continued to grow over the last 45 years. With the opening of MARK Arts in Wichita, it now meets on the first Tuesday of the month at 1 p.m. at that location. Focusing on the goal of supporting artistic endeavor, critiques are held and opportunities to exhibit in Wichita and surrounding communities are given.
Any questions regarding the art, including possible purchase of work, can be made by contacting Tami English, Derby Public Library, at 316-788-0760.