Due to the current pandemic, graduation weekend will not go as originally planned at Derby High School. Instead, in an effort to still commemorate the class of 2020, DHS teachers Sara Wilson and Morgan Hughes are organizing an acceptable, socially distanced 20-mile walk/run route through town – passing every school building 2020 graduates have attended throughout their educational careers.
The walk/run will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at the north entrance to High Park and finish around noon at the same location. Those wanting to participate can run one to 20 miles on any stretch of the course. Additionally, those not wanting to run can participate by making signs along the route to honor the class of 2020.
For those who participate, adherence to guidelines on social distancing is requested whether running, walking or being supportive along the route. More details are available on the 20 Miles for the Class of 2020 Facebook event page.