City Council member Cheryl Bannon was recognized by Mayor Randy White and others at her last meeting with a photo collage gift. She has served on the council for 17 years. Her term ends on Dec. 31, however, as she is unable to attend the Dec. 10 meeting, the Nov. 26 meeting was her final one. Others council members congratulating her are, from left: John McIntosh, Andrew Swindle, Tom Keil, Vaughn Nun, Rocky Cornejo, Mark Staats and Jack Hezlep.
A salute to 17 years of service
- BY INFORMER STAFF mail@derbyinformer.com
-
- 1 min to read
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.