Since 1992, the city of Derby has recognized employees for their years of service. Awards are provided in five-year increments, beginning with five years of service. Also, since 2007, members of the governing body have been recognized for their years of service as elected officials. Their recognition begins at eight years of service and, after that, is in accordance with the employee schedule. This year, 19 employees and one elected official were recognized. Those present at the Oct. 8 City Council meeting to receive their awards are, front, from left: Lysle Price, five years; Jacque Butler, five years; Steve White, five years; and Mayor Randy White, eight years. Back row, from left: Robert Lee, 10 years; Dale Wasinger, 15 years; Matt Stamm, 15 years; and Jon Purdy, five years.

