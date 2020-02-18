Tom Wilhite, left, receives a proclamation from Mayor Randy White congratulating him on 50 years of owning and operating Wilhite Auto Service. With Wilhite and holding the proclamation is his wife, Sharon. Wilhite first operated his auto repair business out of a building near Meadowlark and K-15 where the current Burger King is. In 1977, the business moved to its current location at 200 W. Washington. Wilhite is nationally known for his ability to build Pontiac racing engines. The couple also are noted for racing Pontiacs and being involved in the racing community.
A salute to a successful 50 years
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
