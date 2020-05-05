The first signs of getting back to normal in Derby may have started on Saturday at the Derby Farmers Market, outside in the parking lot area of Madison Ave. Central Park. The vendor numbers were few and that matched a limited but regular stream of customers shopping on Saturday.
Bryonna Koppenhaver with Homemade Salsas said some of the older venders were struggling with selling at the market on Saturday due to the COVID-19 concerns. She says the younger vendors agreed to help them by selling products for the older vendors, so they wouldn’t have to be there.
It was evident that vendors and shoppers were trying to be considerate of each other and the concerns that come with an event like this at this time.
“People are keeping their distance pretty well. I clean their cards and we aren’t touching much,” Koppenhaver said.
Koppenhaver said even though the number of customers was limited, those that did come were very generous in buying which translated into her having a pretty good day.
The Derby Farmers Market will continue every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m at Madison Avenue Central Park in Derby.