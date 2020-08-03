COVID-19 has massively impacted teachers and parents, but it has also upended two key pieces of Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin’s fall semester prep: the master schedule and teacher licensure.
“To completely throw the master schedule up and have to reinvent that within a very short period of time is extremely challenging if not impossible to do,” Hamblin said during a recent Derby Board of Education meeting.
Hamblin was imploring the board to push forward with opening enrollment so that he could get a better picture of how many students will be learning in person and how many will be learning from home.
The master schedule is, “in a perfect world,” a 10- to 11-month process, Hamblin said in a recent interview. He and his team are being asked to finalize the schedule in a matter of weeks.
“Until we know where those [enrollment numbers] fall, we are really kind of stuck,” Hamblin said. “If 500 kids decide they want to go online, then I have to figure out what teachers from my existing staff and master schedule can be shifted to take on those 500 students in an online situation. It’s a real challenge.”
Hamblin said he and his team are aiming to produce a schedule that allows students to “take as many courses as they want in the form they want to take them,” but acknowledged that some courses will be impossible in a virtual format.
“Like woodshop,” Hamblin said. “It’s pretty difficult to do that virtually if the saw is actually at Derby High School. So there could be classes that we have to basically close based on the number choosing online versus traditional.”
The other big challenge for Hamblin is teacher licensure. At the elementary level, teachers have comprehensive licensure. At the high school level, licensure is linked to specific courses.
“A teacher that’s teaching sixth grade this year could be assigned to teach third graders next year,” Hamblin said. “They have that latitude. I can’t have a bio teacher go teach an algebra class or English class. Every course has specific licensure tied to it. So if we have to start tearing up that master schedule, it becomes very, very problematic.”
“It is a very complex thing. What people think can easily be done, nope, because it has a massive ripple effect that they’re not necessarily aware of. It is a massive puzzle.”