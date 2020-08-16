Under the lights of Panther Stadium, the Derby High School class of 2020 finally had their cap and gown celebration, three months after when it would have normally been held.
Saturday night’s ceremony featured masks, social distancing, and only about half of the graduating class’s 442 students. Despite those changes, the ceremony went off without a hitch.
“Graduates, family, and friends — it’s here,” Derby High School principal Tim Hamblin said. “The day you worked hard for, the day we have all waited for, the day many thought would not come, it’s here, and we offer this celebration for you.”
Families and friends spread out on the stadium bleachers as the ceremony commenced. Other attendees sat on lawn chairs. Parents, graduates and family and friends unable to attend the ceremony were able to tune in from home via a livestream.
The ceremony featured three main speakers. The first two were standout students from the class of 2020, Kristen Aiyanyor and Daniel Archer, who were this year’s senior speakers.
Aiyanyor had numerous accomplishments during her four years at Derby High School. She was president of the school’s National Honors Society chapter, chair of the Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy, and a standout athlete, in addition to other accomplishments. She will major in political science at the University of Kansas, with plans to pursue law after that.
“Well guys, we made it,” Aiyanyor said. “Well, we made it a long time ago, but we couldn't safely commemorate it. But here we are, as unified as ever, and about to go our separate ways. We’ve been together through it all, the good and the bad. The adversity we’ve overcome has only made us stronger, not only as individuals, but as a whole.”
“When we find ourselves in times of uncertainty, we will look back to this time and remember how we made it. Together we’ve finished this journey called high school while managing to keep our hands clean.”
Daniel Archer, a three-time football state champion, former president of Panther Crew, and member of the debate and forensics team, shared similar sentiments during his speech. He will attend Washburn University this fall and will major in business finance. Like Aiyanyor, he plans to pursue law after his undergrad.
“It took hard work, dedication, and a little bit of magic, but we did it, despite COVID-19’s best efforts,” Archer said.
“Over the past four years, we’ve proven that the class of 2020 is special. During these years we’ve overcome everything from Westboro Baptist Church protests to our significant other breaking our heart. But perhaps this is how Panthers come together … to accomplish things we wouldn't be able to do alone.”
The graduation ceremony’s third and final speaker was Devin Hedgepeth, a 2010 Derby High School graduate. Hedgepeth is a former Derby and Oklahoma State football standout. He used a career-ending injury as motivation to become successful in the business world. He will attend the Harvard Business School this fall.
“It’s good to be back on this field,” Hedgepeth said. His speech focused on three habits he’d like the graduating class to learn — embrace change, seek experiences, and bet on yourself.
“Every week I want you to ask yourself these three questions: am I embracing change, am I seeking out a diverse set of experiences, and am I betting on myself?” Hedgepeth said. “If you can answer yes to all three of those questions, then I have no doubt you will lead us into the world we deserve.”
Hamblin and other district officials put in their best effort to make the ceremony as normal as possible. With the help of a crane, graduates were able to continue the tradition of ringing the bell.
As the ceremony wrapped up and the graduates prepared to move their tassels, Hamblin reflected on the night’s unordinary circumstances.
“I think this ceremony turned out pretty nice,” Hamblin said. “For all that 2020 has dealt us, this is something I will certainly cherish.”
He then offered the graduates some life advice.
“Ladies and gentlemen, it’s about to get real. Success, it won’t come easy. The road to success features detours and curves. [But] if you love, laugh and do everything you’re supposed to do, you’ll have a meaningful and successful life.”
“It’s been said that the meaning of life is to find your gift, and the purpose of life is to give it away. Find your meaning, your passion, and give it away.”
After the ceremony ended, graduates met up with parents and friends. Photos were snapped. Amid the smiles, tears were shed. For a couple hours, everyone seemed to forget about the pandemic. The class of 2020 finally had their moment.