Lynn Miller, who has been Derby High School’s director of debate and forensics for six years, is in an unprecedented situation – he has to adapt his debate team to a national tournament that’s gone digital.
It’s an unprecedented move for the National Speech and Debate Association. And from the change arises a number of challenges.
To put it simply: “This has been a huge mess,” Miller said.
Miller said the national association is coming up with a platform to streamline the whole process, but nothing’s finalized yet.
“We need to figure out how to do this, how to compete, and while it’s a great opportunity, we’re still trying to figure out how it’s going to work,” Miller said.
The tournament is scheduled for June. Miller had a number of students who qualified.
One of the problems is that “we are strictly forbidden from recording or doing any kind of video because of students’ privacy rights,” Miller said. Miller isn’t sure yet how that issue will be worked out.
Another challenge is adapting debate and speech to the online format.
“We’re used to doing an in-person competition,” Miller said. “By using some type of video, we now have a whole new element of things judges are going to be judging. For example, audio quality. And can they see the student clearly? And typically when students perform, they stand up in the room with no podium or anything. Now some of them are going to have to sit down in order to be seen and heard. And we have to do all of this remotely.”
“It shall be fun,” he said.
There is a silver lining, though: if the online tournament goes relatively smoothly, Miller said he wouldn’t be surprised to see many competitions shift to an online format.
“I think we’re realizing there may be some serious advantages to students not having to travel and having some more flexibility in their time as far as when they compete,” Miller said. “In other words, I just think all of our lives are changing and many things are going to change for a long time. And I think this is something, once we figure out how to do it, that’s going to gain in popularity.”
And Miller said he understands that debate and this tournament are one of few competitive activities that can still happen right now.
“Clearly, football, basketball, none of those sports can happen.”
His students’ attitude is “something is better than nothing,” Miller said.
“I think that overall they’re very excited to have something positive to focus on, which is a good thing for them. They were not hesitant at all. And I think they’ll be more understanding and receptive to the technology than their old coach.”