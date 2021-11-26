Once it’s time for Christmas to take centerstage, there’s one tradition in Derby that has come to signal the start of the holiday season – the annual tree lighting.
For 15-plus years now, the City Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony has kicked off the holiday festivities that take place around Derby. In the past, the event has been held right before Thanksgiving. This year, that schedule will be tweaked slightly, with the tree lighting happening the week after Thanksgiving on Nov. 30 at Madison Avenue Central Park.
“You kind of like getting through one holiday before you start another one, so the timing of moving it seemed to fit well,” said Derby Mayor Randy White.
White has been part of the tree lighting tradition for seven years now, though the event is spearheaded by the city’s Public Works (and Parks) Department and was started back in 2005 at High Park.
Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza noted that when the tradition started, a large pine was moved from Garrett Park to High Park to serve as the community Christmas tree. In 2009, the city purchased and installed the artificial tree that is currently used. Over the years, the city departments have continued to add to the aesthetics, too.
“We have upgraded our Christmas tree a little bit. We now have a fence around it and we also put up some extra lights in the trees. We got some of the icicle lights in the tree now,” White said. “This year’s going to be super cool because we have two new ornament displays.”
The ornaments White referred to were purchased by the city this year and include Christmas bulbs that are 2-3 feet in diameter – which he expects will make for good photos for Christmas cards.
Along with gaining new decorations through the years, the community Christmas tree has also stayed on the move, being displayed in a number of locations (to promote visibility) since the tradition was started. After High Park, Mendoza said the tree was placed along Rock Road in front of Derby High School in 2010 before moving to the former St. Mary church site in 2011.
While Madison Avenue Central Park was being constructed at the St. Mary site, the ceremony moved to K-15 (near O’Reilly’s Auto Parts) in 2015 – when White first got involved with the tradition – before shifting back to the completed park in 2016.
As mayor, White helps with the annual proceedings. While he downplayed his part in the tradition, he admitted he fully enjoys it.
“My role is really nothing but fun. I’m the lucky one who gets to lead everybody in the countdown and hit the button to turn on the lights,” White said. “That’s a privilege and an honor for me to do.”
In the first year back at Madison Avenue Central Park in 2016, White remembers the ceremony being “pretty special” with a huge crowd in attendance. Now, after the event went virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic, White is hopeful the event will draw the community out once again.
Under the circumstances, a few of the normal festivities (i.e., visits with Santa) will not take place in 2021. Free kettle corn and cookies will still be offered, though, while food trucks will be out with the holiday lights and music on full display.
Change has been a constant over the years, with the event featuring crafts, carolers and even some dinosaurs in the past, according to Mendoza. While things may look a little different in 2021, White said the City Christmas Tree Lighting should still hold plenty of excitement – and signal even more holiday fun to look forward to in the coming month.
“For me, my favorite part of the tradition is seeing the city come together and enjoy the environment to celebrate the start of the Christmas season,” White said. “Everybody has a reason to be excited about this year and our celebrations.”