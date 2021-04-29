Like most things, the COVID-19 pandemic forced South Rock Christian Church to press pause on its annual Great Day of Service, which is typically done in the fall.
Given the conditions this year, a truncated service day was put on in the fall while the traditional Great Day of Service – as it is normally organized – was pushed to the spring for the first time ever.
While it had to wait, South Rock and its congregation were more than ready to take part in the 10th annual Great Day of Service, which took place on April 25. Nearly 400 individuals total, including some members from the Derby Noon Lions Club, helped tidy up (doing yard work, painting, etc.) 40 properties in Derby and the surrounding area.
As part of the event, normal church services are held online to allow time for members of the congregation to get to the job sites and dedicate the necessary time to their projects, stressing a particular lesson.
“On [the] Great Day of Service, each year, we remind our congregation – we don’t go to church, we are the church,” said Cameron Wilson, outreach pastor at South Rock. “Jesus loved through serving. We are never more like Jesus than when we serve others through giving our time, our talents and our resources.”
Typically, South Rock church members help those who may not be able to complete projects themselves (i.e., elderly neighbors, single parents, families with a deployed parent, etc.) and it is something Wilson said the congregation looks forward to annually.
Calendars are marked in advance and relationships are strengthened each year, helping the church continue to grow in some cases.
“We have had homeowners that didn’t have a church home that have started attending South Rock Christian Church because we served at their home,” Wilson said. “And there have been lasting friendships built among those that serve together on teams. It really has strengthened our church in many ways and has been a huge blessing to our congregation.”