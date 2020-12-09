While only having lived in Derby for a little over a year, Paul and Jeanene VanEtten’s Christmas display at 1506 Blue Spruce has already become a fixture in the neighborhood – though that’s par for the course for them.
“Every holiday – Halloween, Thanksgiving, Valentine’s, Fourth of July, even St. Patrick’s Day – we go all out for holidays,” Paul said.
Christmas is a little extra special, though, and the neighbors have taken notice. While Paul was doing yard work one day, the VanEtten’s neighbor from across the street informed him of the city’s Holiday Lights Tour and Contest and encouraged their entry – projecting “you guys will win.”
The VanEtten’s are one of nearly 50 entries in Derby’s first Holiday Lights Tour and Contest – competing in the traditional category. While Paul noted they did a little their first Christmas in Derby last year, they definitely upped the ante for the contest.
Jeanene has been requesting a lighted arch in the driveway, which Paul installed this year, while also adding lights across the roof and Santa’s sleigh. The sleigh – received from Jeanene’s grandfather – was refurbished and put out this year as a photo op for visitors.
“If I actually had the Santa suit and it wasn’t for all the circumstances going on,” Paul said, “I was actually going to get in it and invite people to come take pictures with Santa Claus.”
Over the course of five years, the VanEttens have been building up this display, which also includes numerous inflatable Christmas creatures, decorative signage and an animated display synced to music projected on their garage door.
For Jeanene, there is no picking a favorite; she loves it all. Paul, meanwhile, enjoys it more for nostalgic reasons.
“I wanted everybody to be like, ‘oh hey look, check out that house.’ Hopefully it was my house, but it really wasn’t growing up.” Paul said. “Now, there’s a lot of traffic through here. I never noticed until now.”
With more than 2,500 bulbs in the display (just counting the strands of lights), there is a lot to behold. Paul said he has seen more people taking notice this year – whether neighbors or cars passing by and stopping for five, six minutes.
Remarking on how much she loves it, one neighbor admitted she looks forward to every holiday and the display the VaneEttens create.
No one likely loves it more than Jeanene, though, who goes all out decorating for Christmas. In fact, she admitted the outside display probably would’ve been grander this year had they not left other decorations up through Thanksgiving.
“There probably would’ve been more if we started back in September,” Jeanene said.
All in all, Paul said it took about 45 hours over the course of a week to set up the full display this year – finding the warm days to put in work and putting in a full nine hours on deadline day to complete the finishing touches.
Once the Thankgiving decor went down, the Christmas lights started to go up – with Paul having to recruit a little outside help this year given the grander scope.
“I had an electrician come in and run new electrical to the box so I could plug in everything out front,” Paul said.
Paul also admitted he still had to maneuver the lights around to balance things out as he blew the breaker twice while setting up the display.
Taking joy from decorating for the holidays and going to see other displays, the VanEttens hope those who visit theirs experience that and get in the Christmas spirit.
For a map of the houses on the tour, visit derbyks.com/holidaylights and look for more photos of participating homes on pages 11-12 of this edition of The Informer.