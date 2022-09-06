As the weather begins to cool down – eventually – the competition will heat up with the seventh annual Derby Chamber of Commerce Chili Cook-Off on Oct. 1. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Madison Avenue Central Park as Derby Chamber of Commerce members will fight for bragging rights for the best chili and best business spirit.
The voting is in the hands of the public in the form of a chili tasting kit that will include tokens to vote that are available for $5 per kit. Last year, approximately 400 people participated in the event.
Contestants will only be comprised of chamber members, and as of Aug. 31, over 12 members have signed up to participate. Lindsi Berry, Director of Marketing and Community Engagement at the Derby Chamber of Commerce, anticipates there will be a good turnout at the event.
The chili cook-off has been a positive gathering for businesses to interact with the community in a different environment, which has been a big aspect of the event.
“The main premise of the event is getting local businesses in front of community members in a fun, low-pressure way,” Berry said. “It lets individuals learn about businesses, maybe some they haven’t heard of, and interact with them in a laid-back way. I think businesses and the community really like that.”
The event takes place in conjunction with the farmers market and Derby Recreation Commission’s annual Beans & Bags cornhole tournament. It is the second year that the Chamber has worked with the farmers market to give individuals a chance to check out all there is to offer from local farmers.
Not only will the chili competition be fierce, but the cornhole tournament will be just as competitive. The cornhole tournament is a double-elimination tournament, which will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pavilion at Central Park. Prizes will be awarded to the champion and runner-up. The registration deadline is Sept. 28 and costs $30 per team, but two chili tasting kits will be included in the registration fee.
“I really like the partnership we have with the farmers market and the cornhole tournament,” Berry said. “That is something that we hope to continue in the future.”
