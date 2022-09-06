7th annual chili cookoff set

The seventh annual Derby Chamber of Commerce Chili Cook-off will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Madison Avenue Central Park on Oct. 1.

 FILE

As the weather begins to cool down – eventually – the competition will heat up with the seventh annual Derby Chamber of Commerce Chili Cook-Off on Oct. 1. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Madison Avenue Central Park as Derby Chamber of Commerce members will fight for bragging rights for the best chili and best business spirit.

The voting is in the hands of the public in the form of a chili tasting kit that will include tokens to vote that are available for $5 per kit. Last year, approximately 400 people participated in the event.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.