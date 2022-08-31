Construction on the 63rd Street South bridge over the Arkansas River, just west of Derby, is set to start on Sept. 6. The project will reduce traffic to one lane, with a temporary traffic signal to be implemented, which will allow vehicles to cross the bridge one lane at a time (alternating directions). Delays should be expected.
Alternate options suggested during peak commuting hours include crossing over MacArthur Road or 47th Street South (where additional bridge work is being done by the KTA) for drivers coming from the north or crossing at 83rd Street South for drivers south of 63rd Street.