Six Derby bus drivers competed in the South Central District School Bus Safety Competition on Saturday, April 24, and all six placed. Front row: Stella Stanley, third place experienced transit, and Kim Sherwood, first place rookie transit. Back row: Mollie Cornwell, first place experienced conventional; Annette Tolkacz, first place experienced transit; Felicia Kissell, third place rookie transit. All of the drivers will compete at the state competition from June 2 to 4 during the School Transportation Safety Conference in Salina.
6 Derby bus drivers place in district safety contest
