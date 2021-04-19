The City of Derby will host the fourth iteration of Spring Into Art, a family-friendly event to celebrate the arts in Derby.
The free, all-ages event will include live entertainment, art for sale, food trucks, art kits to-go, the Kansas Grown! Farmers Market and more.
The event is a joint effort by the City of Derby, Derby Recreation Commission, Derby Public Schools, Derby Public Library and Derby Arts Council.
The event is set from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 25 at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave. In the event of inclement weather, the event will move inside The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park.