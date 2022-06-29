The Derby Running Club is bringing out the red, white and blue for the 41st annual Derby Firecracker Run as part of the many Independence Day festivities on July 4. The 2022 installment of the race will again feature four- and one-mile races for runners and walkers of all ages.
It has been a longstanding event around Derby, which Derby Running Club president and race director Mark Carver said is a huge testament to the founders of the Derby Running Club, the volunteers and its participants.
“It pretty amazing to have a community event like this go on for so long, and a lot of the credit goes to the founders of the Derby Running Club that started it,” Carver said. “We continued to have the volunteers, organizers and people involved that want to keep it going from year to year. After a while, you start to see the same runners every year, and it becomes an annual event for a lot of people or families; it becomes a Fourth of July tradition.”
High Park is the site for the festivities, and the four-mile race is slated to begin at 7:30 a.m. with special recognition for veterans before the race. The one-mile trek is scheduled to start at approximately 8:30 a.m. and will stay in the park’s confines. Participants can register for both races for a special registration fee. Packet pickup will be available on race day starting at 6:30 a.m.
Both races are open to all ages and abilities, with prizes on the line by age group. A $50 cash reward will be awarded to the fastest male and female of each race.
Custom awards will be given to the top three runners based on age groups in both races. Prizes are on the line for ages 1-5 to 75+ in the one-mile and 10-under to 80+ in the four-mile.
“For the younger participants, they are excited to get a finishers medal and if they also get an age group award, it becomes something that is very special to them and important,” Carver said. “It becomes a big deal, especially for the younger runners, something to remember it by.”
Due to the possibility of excessive heat and humidity, participants are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids the morning of the race and seek aid if they feel overheated or dizzy.
There will be an aid station with water at the 2.5-mile mark of the
four-mile race, which runners are encouraged
to use, and snacks and water will be available following the race.
“It is really important to keep hydrated, and everybody keep themselves prepared,” Carver said. “… If you can stay hydrated with water and eat some food with carbohydrates, protein, things to keep your energy up, you just have to be prepared.”
For safety purposes, the races will be limited to registered participants only. No roller blades, bicycles, skateboards, or dogs are allowed. Carver said that service dogs would be permitted at the event. There will be course marshals to help control traffic, but runners should use caution. Participants who have strollers or set a slower pace are encouraged to start near the back to avoid collisions and congestion on the course.
The registration has already begun, and the price to register for the four-mile and one-mile races is $40. Participants who want to enter both races race can pay $45. There will be a price increase for registration beginning July 3 at 11:59 p.m.
Specially designed 2022 Firecracker Run finisher medals will be given to all runners, and Firecracker Run t-shirts are guaranteed to the first 300 registrants.
Volunteers are the key to making the event run smoothly, and the Derby Running Club is always looking for volunteers to help run the event.
“We are always looking for volunteers to help on race day, and that is one of the biggest things to keeping the race going,” Carver said. “It’s the people behind the scenes who help out. Even if it’s just for an hour or two on race day, if they don’t want to run, they can certainly volunteer and have a fun time doing it as well.”
To register and volunteer, interested individuals can visit the Derby Running Club website.