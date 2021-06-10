As part of the city’s Independence Day festivities, the 40th annual Firecracker Run will be held at Derby’s High Park (2801 E. James St.) on July 4.
Registration is now open. Competitors can run on a certified four-mile course or a fast-certified one-mile course. A cash reward of $50 will be given to the fastest male and female runners in each race while top runners in each group will earn awards as well.
Cost to enter each race is $30 (or $35 for both) before June 13 and $40/$45 after. Registration can be completed at www.runsignup.com/Race/KS/Derby/DerbyFirecracker.