4H Trip

Derby 4-H Club members Eric Sprecker (left) and Brady Hoffman recently got to participate in an educational trip to Washington, D.C.

 COURTESY

STILLWATER, Okla. – History and civics books came alive for a group of Oklahoma and Kansas 4-H members who took part recently in the Citizenship Washington Focus trip. 

Thirty-three club members and four adult sponsors made the trip to Washington, D.C., in June where they participated in educational workshops, wrote mock legislation and toured the nation’s capital.

