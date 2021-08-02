For Derby student Katrina Turner, one could say 4-H all but runs in the blood.
Turner is a third-generation member of 4-H, a network of youth organizations with the mission of "engaging youth to reach their fullest potential while advancing the field of youth development.” Her grandparents and mom all competed in 4-H as kids.
Turner, 17, is a nine-year member of the Derby 4-H Club, which was chartered in 1928. She’s lived in Derby most of her life.
“It was kind of, at the beginning, nonnegotiable. All of the kids are going to do 4-H,” Turner said with a laugh.
4-H participants practice, train and prepare to compete in a plethora of contests – many of them related to agriculture and livestock.
Turner, the oldest of four siblings, joined 4-H as an elementary schooler.Her younger sister, Danielle, and younger twin brothers, Asher and Nathan, also compete with the local 4-H club.
When she first joined 4-H, Turner said she wasn’t quite sure about it.
But over the last four years or so, Turner said she has developed a great appreciation for the program and its ability to shape its members into strong leaders, public speakers, mentors and competitors.
“I really learned to love 4-H,” she said. “I feel like the big part of 4-H is the community, and just the different friends I’ve made across the state, and the opportunities I’ve had through 4-H.”
Turner competes in a wide array of events through 4-H but emphasizes livestock competitions such as breeding and market showcases – the latter in which judges inspect and rate the quality of freshly slaughtered carcasses.
“[In meat judging], you want to see which one has the most muscling and the most marbling for flavor. You want it to be profitable,” she said. “Then in the breeding shows, you’re looking for a really maternal female that’s going to reproduce for you well.”
At this year’s Sedgwick County Fair, Turner earned two blue ribbons in foods; one purple, one blue, and one red ribbon in photography; two purple ribbons in the “self determined” category; four blue ribbons in sheep; first place in the livestock judging contest; and was ranked the first place senior in the Senior Livestock Skill-a-thon Contest.
Her involvement in 4-H sparked her interest in agriculture, and specifically animal science, which she hopes to study after high school.
“You can learn leadership in a sports group or a church group, but I feel like 4-H has the opportunity to allow the kids to find their own interests,” she said. “We always say there’s something for everyone."
Turner is currently the club junior leader, runs the club’s Facebook page, and has been on the Sedgwick County 4-H leadership board for the last two years. She is also serving a two-year term on the state council as a national conference delegate and previously served as president of the Derby club from 2019 to 2020.
Through her experience and various leadership roles at 4-H, Turner said she has seen herself develop into a mentor for the younger members, including her siblings.
“Our older members have always been really encouraging and helpful, and they’ve helped me grow up. And I had a lot of mentors when I was younger,” she said. “As I’ve grown up, it’s been fun for me to be in that role now.”
The Derby 4-H Club plans to participate in the Kansas State Fair, which is set from Sept. 10 to 19 at 2000 N. Poplar St. in Hutchinson.Turner will enter two market lambs and a breeding lamb at the fair and will enter in a photo contest.
The club hosts regular meetings at 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church, 1315 S. Rock Rd. Any questions can be directed to Turner at 316-789-3789.