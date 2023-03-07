Graduation Rates

DHS students celebrate at the 2022 graduation ceremony. Moving forward, increasing graduation rates is one of the targeted areas the district is looking to improve upon overall regarding academic achievement.

Having seen state student assessment scores decline over the last several years, USD 260 Superintendent Heather Bohaty presented and outlined three-year district goals for academic improvement at the Feb. 27 Board of Education meeting.

Board President Michael Blankenship said the plan that was presented is a result of concerns board members had with the overall academic success of students as measured by the Kansas State Department of Education.

0
0
0
0
0