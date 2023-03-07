Having seen state student assessment scores decline over the last several years, USD 260 Superintendent Heather Bohaty presented and outlined three-year district goals for academic improvement at the Feb. 27 Board of Education meeting.
Board President Michael Blankenship said the plan that was presented is a result of concerns board members had with the overall academic success of students as measured by the Kansas State Department of Education.
Blankenship said some may disagree with the validity of the assessments for a variety of reasons and acknowledged they do change over time. But he also pointed out students across the state, public and private, take the same assessments and they are one way a board can measure how the district is doing academically
Along with the specific goals, both Bohaty and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction for the district Holly Putnam-Jackson also presented some direction, changes and additional resources that are to be part of reaching the goals for elementary, middle and high school.
Bohaty reminded the board that it takes commitment and that things don’t change overnight. She also said that an amount of support and conversations will need to be a part of the process along the way.
A measured improvement with Kansas assessment scores is targeted for an additional 2% a year in science, reading and math. That adds up to a 6% overall improvement by the 2024-25 school year.
Another goal set is to increase the DHS graduation rate. The current four-year graduation rate average is 91.3%, with the target goal of 93% by 2026.
Goals were also identified to improve the district with the Kansas Can Star recognition program. The KSDE program recognizes district success in the outcome measures that Kansans indicated they value most.
The award levels districts receive for accomplishment are gold, silver, bronze and copper, with gold being the highest award and copper the lowest.
In 2022, Derby was recognized at the bronze level in high school graduation rate, the copper level with individual plan of study, the bronze level in social-emotional growth and the bronze level in civic engagement.
Bohaty said they don’t want to just settle for a copper level, but they want to see gold levels in some areas.
The improvement target was outlined as improving at least one level in these categories: high school graduation, individual plan of study, social-emotional growth and being academically prepared for postsecondary education.
Bohaty talked about other areas to improve that include attendance and testing. She stressed the importance of making sure that students complete or reschedule tests during planned absences on test days, encouraging scheduled time for practice at home and more.
“Over time we are definitely going to see, and we are full speed ahead working on academic gains here in the district,” Bohaty said.
Blankenship said combining the strategic planning goals with specific goals presented to the board by the superintendent the board hopes to shift all eyes on academics.
“I know that the board is committed to our faculty in providing support and resources needed to perform the monumental challenge of educating today’s youth,” Blankenship said.