Derby Public Schools released its weekly COVID-19 dashboard update on Friday, adding 25 new cases.
The dashboard keeps track of new COVID-19 cases among students and staff in the district each week. Friday’s update listed 13 new student cases and 12 new staff cases from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.
Of the new student cases, there are three at the elementary-school level, four at the middle-school level and six at the high-school level.
Among staff, five are in elementary schools, two in the middle schools, four in the high school, and one at the non-attendance center.
