The 15th annual CJ Memorial Golf Tournament was held Sept. 20 at Derby’s Hidden Lakes Golf Course, ending with a high-energy awards ceremony.
The annual CJ Memorial Golf Tournament is the sole fundraising event for the CJ Memorial Foundation. All proceeds from the tournament support organizations that serve people with physical or developmental disabilities, specifically organizations that impacted the life of CJ Seitz, the tournament’s namesake.
Beneficiary organizations include the Derby Free Spirits, The ARC of Sedgwick County, KETCHand Rainbows.
Since its inception in 2007, the CJ Memorial Foundation has given over $385,600 to organizations that serve those with physical or developmental disabilities and estimates indicate the 2021 tournament will have raised over $25,000.
The15th Annual CJ Memorial Golf Tournament hosted 136 golfers in a shotgun scramble format. Golfers enjoyed a complimentary lunch and during the tournament a silent auction was held with many sports and entertainment packages, golf packages, and gift baskets.
First place teams in the tournament received a $200 Little Buster’s Sports Bar gift certificate. Second place teammembers each received a $100 Davis Liquor gift certificate and every member of the third place teams received a green fee gift certificate to Hidden Lakes Golf Course and a sleeve of golf balls.
The CJ Memorial Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that raises funds and awareness for organizations that support children and adults living with disabilities. All members of the CJ Memorial Foundation are unpaid volunteers who support the organization to honor the memory of the foundation’s namesake, CJ Seitz. To learn about the CJ Memorial Foundation, contact Caryn Hendry Greenstreet at 316-788‐3781, follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/C.J.Memorial or visit www.cjmemorial.com.
2021 CJ Memorial Tournament results
(Championship Flight)
- Stacey Richards, Dusty Davis, Noah Morford and Andrew Rhea 54
- Mark Dennett, Travis Roberts, Bob Shaw and Kelly Decker 55
- Gus Strunk, Keith Keff, KJ Jeffery and Zack Kimble 56
(1st Flight)
- Frank Seitz, Stacy Lahman, Rees Lahman and Michael Graf 61
- Joshua Gray, Dave Gray, Clint Lopez and Kevin Polk 61
- Terry Staats, Craig Staats, Rocky Cornejo and Tad Lavergne 61
(2nd Flight)
- Keven Pappan, Chris Kreutzer, Larry Simonsen and Jeremy Salazar 66
- Jeff Kemintz, Tyler Dale, Kraig Stoll and Landon Blackwell 66
- James Seitz, Jack Seitz, Dave Warner and JD Warner 66