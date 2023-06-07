Festival schedule of events
6-10 p.m.: Food Truck Row, Derby Noon Lions Club Beer and Beverage garden and Shaken or Stirred Bartending, First Man Brewery
6-8 p.m.: Derby Recreation Commission Toss Like a Boss Cornhole Tournament
6-7 p.m.: Taylor Fugitt (live music)
7-9 p.m.: People’s Choice tasting contest (kits for sale for $5 each starting at 6:45 p.m. in the ball field parking lot)
7-10 p.m. Kyle Killgore Band (live music)
All day: Kansas City Barbeque Society Cook-off and Backyard BBQ Cook-off
7:30 a.m.: Smokin’ 5K and Kids Fun Run
9-11 a.m.: Bloody Marys and Mimosas from Shaken or Stirred Bartending
9-11:30 a.m.: The Steinbergs (live music)
9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Derby Rotary Club Hot Wheels for Hot Meals Car Show
9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6-10 p.m.: Food Truck Row
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kids Corner
11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6-10 p.m.: Derby Noon Lions Club Beer and Beverage Garden, Shaken or Stirred Bartending, First Man Brewery
11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: Candice and the Business Casual (live music)
6-7:30 p.m.: The Soul Preachers (live music)
7:30-10 p.m.: Paramount (live music)