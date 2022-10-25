Open enrollment has begun for Medicare and will run through Dec. 7, with changes to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
By shopping available plans and comparing costs, beneficiaries may be able to find a Medicare health or drug plan with better coverage or a lower premium in 2023. The Medicare Plan Finder (medicare.gov/plan-compare/) allows users to compare pricing between Original Medicare, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) policies.