The 2023 Kansas Birding Big Year Contest, hosted by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP), is officially underway. Participation is simple; contestants can record the number of unique bird species they see in Kansas from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2023 and submit their findings to end up a potential winner.
Participants of all skill levels are invited to compete in one of three age groups: youth (age 17 and younger), adult (ages 18-64) or senior (age 65 and older). The winners from each category will receive prizes to be awarded in January 2024. Registration must be completed by April 1.